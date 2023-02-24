Vendors excited for the return of Social-Ice

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Social-Ice is returning to Rochester Friday for the first time since 2020 with the theme of "decades"!
The event has taken a little hiatus over the last couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and inclement weather last year, but it's back today with some very excited vendors!
Six vendors, including Chester's Kitchen and Bar, are setting up themed bars and specialty cocktails.
Chester's theme is the 50s era and so all week the restaurant has been getting their ice sculptures ready, making 50's themed cocktails, and their themed costumes - weather permitting.
Chester's has been participating in Social-Ice for years and events in downtown Rochester really help the business.
"For us, it's really fun," said Chester's Manager Kiley Friedrich. "Being so close to the Plaza, we get to participate in Social-Ice and Thursdays on First. It also shows people where Chester's is - we're right next door, so if people are hungry after they've been outside enjoying the festivities, they can come in and eat, as well."
Social-Ice is in Peace Plaza 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The free family-friendly portion of the event is Saturday from 1-4 p.m.