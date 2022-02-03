Vehicles destroyed following fire at Rochester residence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office confirmed a car fire at a home in Rochester on Oakpark circle NE Street.
KIMT showed up to the scene around 6:15 a.m. and saw Rochester Fire Department responding in the driveway of the home where two cars were smoking.
The smoke was extinguished and RFD left shortly after.
"Firefighters quickly determined that the house was not threatened by fire and that the fire could be confined to the two vehicles that were burning. A single hose line was able to put out the fires in both vehicles however a backup line was extended in case more water was needed. Both vehicles were determined to be a total loss," fire officials said.