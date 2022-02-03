 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold Wind Chills North through Noon...

.Cold wind chills will continue north through noon today.
Additional wind chill headlines may be needed again north tonight
into Friday morning with forecast wind chill values around 20
below zero.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to 30
below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Rochester leaves 76-year-old woman hospitalized

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 76-year-old woman was hospitalized Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle.

Police said it happened at 6:50 a.m. in the 200 block of 14th Ave. SW. when a 64-year-old Rochester man was driving southbound when he struck the woman.

The accident happened just after a shuttle bus turned into an apartment complex.

The victim, from Wisconsin, was taken to St. Marys, and the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The vehicle was traveling around 20 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

No charges are expected.

