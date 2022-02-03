Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Rochester leaves 76-year-old woman hospitalized

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 76-year-old woman was hospitalized Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle.
Police said it happened at 6:50 a.m. in the 200 block of 14th Ave. SW. when a 64-year-old Rochester man was driving southbound when he struck the woman.
The accident happened just after a shuttle bus turned into an apartment complex.
The victim, from Wisconsin, was taken to St. Marys, and the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The vehicle was traveling around 20 miles per hour at the time of the crash.
No charges are expected.