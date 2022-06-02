Vandalism keeping city pool closed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Vandalism will keep Silver Lake Pool closed until early July.
The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department announced that Thursday, saying the pool was scheduled to open for the season on Monday but the recent destruction of the pool’s main drain cover will make that impossible. A replacement part will take a few weeks to arrive. When it does open, Silver Lake Pool will be open for swimming from noon to 5 pm, seven days a week, through August 14. Lifeguards will be on duty during open swim hours.
Soldiers Field Pool is set to open Saturday. The Parks and Rec Department says it will be open seven days a week from noon until 8 pm with lifeguards on duty until August 28.
Foster-Arend Beach and Cascade Lake Beach are already open for the season. Hours are noon to 8 pm seven days a week at Foster-Arend and 6 am to dusk seven days a week at Cascade Lake. Both beaches will be open through Labor Day. No lifeguards will be on duty.