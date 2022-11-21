Update: Broken water pipe means flexible learning days for Stewartville students

UPDATE: Stewartville Schools has announced Tuesday and Wednesday will be flexible learning days for middle and high school students.
Before and after-school activities will occur as scheduled on both days, the district says in an updated Facebook post.
Families are encouraged to check their email for important information regarding the flexible learning plan.
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A broken water pipe has canceled classes at Stewartville middle school and high school.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's office said it happened Sunday morning. Two to three inches of water was found in office ceilings, in the corridor and some other offices.
"We have been assessing the damage and are in the process of cleaning up. We will be making a determination regarding when classes will resume at the Middle School and High School later this afternoon," superintendent Belinda Selfors said.