United Way of Olmsted Co. giving $1M in grants to 31 local non-profits

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The United Way of Olmsted County announced Wednesday that it will invest more than $1M in grants to 31 local non-profits.
“Together, the 31 programs provide hot meals, rent assistance, early learning scholarships, senior independence services, disability support services, peer support for addiction recovery, youth programming, and more. This will be the first year of funding for 5 of the programs; others are a continuation of multi-year commitments,” the United Way said.
The grants are expected to impact 20,000 local residents.
“Education, health, and financial stability are the building blocks of a good quality of life. They all impact one another,” says Emily Johnston, Vice President of Impact and Engagement at United Way of Olmsted County. “We know that many families are feeling the pinch of inflation right now. That’s on top of an already tight housing market and a lack of affordable childcare and eldercare options. It’s critical that our community continues to invest in these essential support systems so that all people in Olmsted County have the resources they need to thrive.”