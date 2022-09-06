Two teens arrested after robbery threat in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two teens were arrested Monday morning after a 15-year-old boy pointed a gun at someone and demanded money.
The sheriff’s office said it happened at 11:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of 18th Ave. SW.
Authorities said a male went outside after seeing them at the location and was told to empty his pockets while a gun was pointed at him.
A short time later, the vehicle was located in the 3900 block of 19th Ave. NW and a Glock 17 handgun was found. The gun was reported stolen from Owatonna in 2021. The boy is facing charges of aggravated robbery, receiving stolen property and felony drug sales.
The girl, 16, is facing charges of receiving stolen property and felony drug sales.