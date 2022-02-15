Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity's effort to build more affordable housing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity has purchased five lots in Rochester for future home construction.
With the help of the community donations the organization is able to proceed with a plan to build more affordable housing.
The non-profit plans to start construction at the end of April.
Right now, they are looking for families who need help finding an affordable home.
Applicants must show the need for better housing, the ability to pay an affordable mortgage, and be willing to partner with habitat, with sweat equity - helping to build other habitat homes.
Ryan Kling-Punt with Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity says with the cost of land and construction going up, they are providing more than just an affordable home.
“We're providing peace of mind, kids a safe place to come home from school and do their homework without distractions, we know families can improve their own lives in a lot of ways when they have that safe stable place to live,” he says.
He says they will design the home to meet the needs of the family including modifications for handicapped accessibility, and energy efficiency for lower utility bills.
“If you don't have stable housing, you don't have a lot of other needs that hinge on having a place to live, providing a safe and healthy home for a family we know we're providing them a lot more,” says Kling-Punt.
He adds they hope to be able to build one home per year in Rochester.
Two Rivers serves Steele, Waseca, Dodge, Wabash, and Olmsted counties, and they are always looking for affordable or donated lots to build on.