Two males, 17, arrested for armed robbery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two 17-year-olds have been arrested for a Rochester armed robbery.
Police said it happened Friday night at the Moroccan Grocery Store at 1005 N. Broadway Ave.
A juvenile male was working inside when two subjects entered with ski masks covering their faces.
One of the boys pointed a handgun at the clerk while the other stole cash from the register.
Video surveillance was used to get a description of a vehicle, and an hour later that vehicle was located in the 2000 block of 8 ½ St. SE.
The occupants were wearing the same clothing as the suspects and a handgun and cash were located.
They are each facing charges of first-degree robbery and assault. One of the boys is also facing a charge of possession of a pistol.