Trial begins for second defendant in 2019 Rochester shooting death

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A second trial in a Rochester murder case began Monday.
Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder for the shooting death of Garad Roble.
Iman and Muhidin Omar Abukar, 33 of Rochester, are both accused of killing Roble, who was found shot to death in March 2019.
Abukar's first trial for second-degree murder ended in a hung jury. His retrial is set to begin on May 16.
Court records do not indicate how long Iman's trial is expected to last. Both he and Abukar remain prisoners in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.