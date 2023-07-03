Traffic stop leads to litany of drug charges against Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man stopped for speeding is facing a litany of charges after he was found with M30 pills that tested positive for fentanyl along with cocaine.
Lance Giwa, 26, of Rochester, was arrested Friday night in the 3900 block of Marion Rd.
Police said Giwa was evasive, smelled of marijuana and initially refused to get out of his vehicle.
The man was found with bulges in his socks and bags of cocaine were found. He also had 150 M30 pills, marijuana, cash and appeared to be under the influence.
He’s facing second-degree felony charges for drug sales and possession.