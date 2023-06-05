Traffic stop in Rochester results in finding materials to make ghost gun

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 20-year-old Minnesota man was arrested this weekend after he was found with materials used to make ghost guns.
Theophilus Jreh, of Brooklyn Park, was stopped after a traffic infraction on Friday and admitted to smoking marijuana in the car.
A search of the vehicle yielded an auto-sear which is an illegal device that turns a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic one.
In the trunk, handgun manufacturing materials were located. Police found enough parts to make a fully operable gun with no serial number.