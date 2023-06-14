Thursdays Downtown returns this week: 'It's quite iconic at this point'

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) and local businesses are hosting Thursdays Downtown again this summer.
The event is back with more music, food, and shopping as well as a family nook for kids of all ages to hang out in.
Interim director for the RDA Kathleen Harrington says, “We're very very excited for this community celebration that is, it's quite iconic at this point. So once you're here you're gonna really love it and I guarantee you're gonna come back.”
Harrington speaks from experience as she told us how she fell in love with the event her first time living in Rochester. She enjoyed the music she heard at the festival and the diverse genres of artists that played.
For this year's lineup check out the downtown Rochester website.