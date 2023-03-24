Three vehicles involved in fatal crash north of Rochester

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A deadly collision between a semi and a pickup truck happened just before 11:30 am in Olmsted County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2009 Peterbilt was southbound on Highway 63 and the 1991 GMC Sierra was westbound on County Road 21. The vehicles crashed in the intersection and debris struck a northbound 2010 Toyota Rav4.
The driver of the semi has been identified as a 17-year-old male from Lake City. The driver of the Sierra was an 83-year-old man from Plainview. A 77-year-old man from Plainview was driving the Toyota and had a 75-year-old male passenger from Plainview.
The State Patrol is calling this a fatal accident but has not released further details on those involved or their conditions.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Mayo 1 Air, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted with this collision.
Previous story below
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A crash north of Rochester on Highway 63 closed one of the main roads in southeastern Minnesota.
MnDOT said it happened on Highway 63 N. and a detour will be in place through the afternoon.
We will have more information as it becomes available.