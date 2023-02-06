Three men arrested and released in Rochester after rash of catalytic converter thefts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three men from St. Paul were taken into custody and released after a series of catalytic converter thefts.
They happened on Saturday and began when a woman, 27, was at work at Good Dog Camp when she discovered a converter was stolen from her 2008 Toyota Prius.
The same day, a man looked out his window in the 1500 block of 16th Ave. NW. and saw someone jacking up his Prius. He confronted them before they drove away.
Then, at 11 a.m., a person saw someone jacking up his neighbor’s car in the 5700 block of Longboat Rd. NW. A suspect vehicle was located at the Holiday gas station on 55th St. and three men, 23, 29 and 35, were inside.
Five catalytic converters were found inside the vehicle but the men were released because police couldn’t match the converters to the victims.