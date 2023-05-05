This weekend marks 30 years since Olmsted Co. woman vanished

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This weekend marks 30 years since an Olmsted County woman disappeared after she was last seen at the county courthouse.
Linda Anger vanished on May 7, 1993, after she was dropped off by her ex-husband, Dennis Anger.
She has not been seen or heard from since that time.
“The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has investigated the disappearance since that date when co-workers reported her as missing. They were concerned as she had not reported for work. Linda had told the co-workers about some concerns she had with her ex-husband, Dennis Anger, whom she lived with near Salem Corners along with their children and Dennis’ wife at the time. Dennis Anger passed away in 2007 from a heart attack. There has not been any evidence found to show where Linda may be or that she may be still alive,” the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts or what may have occurred on that day is asked to call 507-328-6800.