The Landing in Rochester moving into Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Landing MN announced Monday that it will be moving into The Salvation Army’s Social Services Center.
The Landing, a Rochester non-profit, helps with homelessness.
“The Salvation Army’s doors will open at 8am providing services as usual. Programming will be overseen by staff of both organizations from 8 am – 4 pm/Monday through Friday. The Landing MN will staff extended hours of operation from 4 pm – 7 pm/Monday through Friday and 8 am – 7 pm on weekends. Services provided at the day center will still include free showers, access to a resource room of clothing and other basic needs items, and daily served meals.
"The Salvation Army has always been and continues to be actively engaged in serving those experiencing homelessness,” said Major Lisa Mueller of The Salvation Army, “in addition to our array of other programs. During this transition for The Landing MN, we are happy to help fill the gap and ensure that no important services to this population are interrupted.”