The City of Rochester collaborating with local organizations on green business program

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The City of Rochester is collaborating with Destination Medical Center and Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission on a green business program.
The program focuses on how buildings in Rochester can operate more efficiently energy wise.
According to sustainability coordinator Lauren Jensen, the program gives businesses an idea of how they can operate more sustainably. The city is participating in this program because it adopted greenhouse gas emission goals.
Those consist having 25 percent renewable energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent in 2050.
"It's self selecting for the green business recognition program," says Rochester's Sustainability Coordinator Lauren Jensen. "So you can self select the actions that you're taking and maybe select the actions that you could take. This is really the first year so we're just looking for feedback from local businesses or participants but really it's trying to meet people where they're at."
Jensen says some businesses in Rochester are participating in this program, too. They include Old Abe's Coffee House, Central Bark, and Mayo Clinic.
Some Rochester businesses participating in the program will also be participating in Earth Fest Expo. It's an event that raises awareness on developing an environmental sustainable community.
Any business looking to participate in the green business program can click here