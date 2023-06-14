Tenants temporarily allowed back into Rochester Towers to gather belongings

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has expanded the Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from Canadian wildfires has moved into
Minnesota this morning. The smoke will continue slowly moving
south this afternoon and into southeast Minnesota this evening.
In addition, sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
light winds will produce an environment for Volatile Organic
Compounds (VOC) and Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) to react in the air
to produce elevated levels of ozone Wednesday afternoon. Ozone
will be elevated across the Twin Cities and Rochester during the
afternoon hours, but will decrease in the evening. Smoke will
gradually clear Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and;
to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications;
by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about;
health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-;
land-climate/air-quality-and-health.

Tenants temporarily allowed back into Rochester Towers to gather belongings

Shoring work complete on Rochester Towers Condominiums, residents still not able to return

Nearly two weeks after tenants were evacuated due to safety concerns at the Rochester Towers, they are being allowed back in temporarily to gather belongings.

The 15-story building with around 180 residents was evacuated on June 2 due to structural concerns.

City officials said the Rochester Towers Condominiums have been shored up for immediate stability but a long-term fix to the building’s structural problems is still needed.

 

