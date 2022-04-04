Technology helps foil attempted burglary at Rochester business

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A phone notification resulted in the owner of Med City Coin being able to foil a burglary attempt.
Police said it happened Saturday between 10:30 and 11 p.m. in the 300 block of Elton Hills Dr. NW. at Med City Coin.
The owner received an alarm notification on his phone and looked at his business cameras and could hear someone using a power tool.
The man went to the business and saw a subject walking away from the business to a light-colored van.
He attempted to follow the vehicle but lost and it and called law enforcement.
The owner noticed someone had cut a 2x2 hole in the roof, and police said he most likely scared the suspect away.
Nothing was taken from the business.