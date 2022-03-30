Suspicious person report leads to arrest of man in Olmsted Co. for stealing multiple vehicles

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - What began as a suspicious call after a man stopped at a residence and asked for gasoline resulted in multiple charges.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 12:42 p.m. on Tuesday in the 16000 block of County Rd. 129 SE. in Dover Township.
The caller gave the man, who had tried to sell the caller a bunch of construction equipment, a gallon of gas and then followed the driver and called dispatch.
Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and confirmed it was stolen out of St. Paul before he parked behind some trees in the 3000 block of County Rd. 32 SE. Shortly after, deputies saw a different black SUV and found the suspect had ditched the vehicle stolen out of St. Paul and stolen a different SUV.
The vehicle was located by deputies in Winona County and Moe Oo, 36, of St. Paul, was arrested.
A backpack with 40-caliber ammunition was found in the vehicle and it was learned Oo has multiple prior felony convictions.
He’s facing charges of felony motor vehicle theft, two counts of felony possession of stolen property, prohibited person in possession of ammunition and motor vehicle tampering.