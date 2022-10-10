 Skip to main content
Suspicious fire at vacant SE Minnesota house is 3rd in last 2 weeks within a 5-mile radius

  • Updated
House fire in Oronoco Township Saturday night.

 Courtesy: Pine Island Fire Department

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A suspicious fire that destroyed a vacant house this weekend was the third structure fire within a five-mile radius in the last two weeks.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the blaze in Oronoco Township late Saturday night was at a condemned house and is under investigation by the state fire marshal.

A neighbor said he heard loud pops at the scene and could hear a car engine as it left the scene.

 

