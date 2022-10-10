Suspicious fire at vacant SE Minnesota house is 3rd in last 2 weeks within a 5-mile radius

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A suspicious fire that destroyed a vacant house this weekend was the third structure fire within a five-mile radius in the last two weeks.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the blaze in Oronoco Township late Saturday night was at a condemned house and is under investigation by the state fire marshal.
A neighbor said he heard loud pops at the scene and could hear a car engine as it left the scene.
ORONOCO TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Pine Island Fire Department responded to a house fully engulfed in…