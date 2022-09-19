Stewartville man arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' woman's place of work with AR-15

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after making threatening phone calls toward a woman and her place of employment.
The sheriff’s office said Javarie Smith, 20 of Stewartville, called the 19-year-old victim’s place of work 15-20 times and threatened to shoot up the place with an AR-15.
While the man repeatedly called the place and made threatening statements, deputies arrived on the scene and heard the threats. Smith allegedly told the business that the 19-year-old female victim had COVID-19 and needed to leave.
The victim eventually told deputies that she was assaulted.
Smith was taken into custody at the woman’s apartment and was arrested after he refused commands for 20 minutes.
He’s facing two felony charges of terroristic threats along with a domestic assault charge.