Stewartville man arrested for knife threats toward 2 people

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 30-year-old Stewartville man is facing assault charges for an alleged knife threat involving two victims.
The sheriff’s office said it happened Tuesday morning in the 700 block of Reichels Circle NE. when Michael Judy threatened a 27-year-old female and a 31-year-old male.
The victims left the residence through a window before Judy allegedly threatened them again outside.
Deputies recovered a black folding knife with a three-inch blade in the yard, which was consistent with the victim’s statements.
Judy is facing charges of felony assault, two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault.