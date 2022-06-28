Southern Minnesota man caught in the act of stealing catalytic converter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 39-year-old Owatonna man was arrested Monday while he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter.
Police said it happened Monday just before 7 a.m. in the 3800 block of Broadway Ave. N. when an employee arrived and heard a saw near a vehicle in the parking lot.
The man fled on foot and a perimeter was set up. After announcing a K-9 was present, Mark Sanford surrendered to police. A saw was found underneath one of the cars and the converter was partially cut off.
He was also found with three grams of methamphetamine.