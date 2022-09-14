Some guests evacuated after fire call Wednesday at Rochester Days Inn

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A burner being left on was the likely cause of a fire call Wednesday morning at Days Inn where guests had to be evacuated.
Fire officials said it happened at 6:48 a.m. and a fire was found in the third-floor hotel room.
“An ample amount of smoke was present on the fire floor so ventilation with electric fans was necessary. Once it was determined the fire was completely out the sprinkler system was shut down to limit further water damage,” fire officials said. “ A fire investigation determined that the fire started on a cooktop range within the fire room. The occupant of the room had left the premise and possibly left a burner on.”