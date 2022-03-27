Sleeping Rochester apartment resident rescued from kitchen fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person and two pets were saved from smoke inhalation at a Rochester apartment fire.
Crews were called to the 500 block of 2nd Street NW just after 1 am Sunday. The Rochester Fire Department says a second floor apartment resident reported the smoke detector in the apartment below him had been going off for about 30 minutes.
When firefighters arrived, they say there was no visible smoke or flames but a noticeable smell of burnt food. After noticing a flickering light in the kitchen area of an apartment, crews forced their way inside and encountered smoke all the way down to the floor. Firefighters found flames coming from a pot on the stove.
One person was found asleep in the apartment bedroom and was woken and evacuated. A dog and a cat were also removed alive by firefighters. The entire apartment building was then ventilated to remove smoke and toxic gases.
No injuries are reported in this incident. The fire department says there was about $200 in damage done to a stove top burner.
The Rochester Fire Department issued a statement on the situation:
“The second floor apartment occupant of the building was alerted by working smoke detectors which initiated the dispatch of the fire department. Working smoke detectors likely resulted in preventing possible serious injuries and extensive property damage. This incident highlights the importance of testing your smoke detectors regularly and changing their batteries at least once a year.”