Sheriff's Office: Rochester man arrested after gun call threatened to rape family members of law enforcement

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - What began with a call about a man pointing a gun at another driver ended with several statements about raping the wives and kids of law enforcement.
Lucas Weiner, 37, of Rochester, was arrested early Sunday morning following a complaint about someone pointing a gun at W. River Rd. and 62nd St. NW.
The man, who had a strong odor of alcohol, was arrested and began kicking and yelling at law enforcement.
Once at the jail, he removed his pants and made comments and said he would send “gangbangers” to the house of law enforcement to rape their wives and kids.
He’s facing multiple DWI charges and felony threats of violence.