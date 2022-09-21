Sheriff's Office: Man charged in Olmsted Co. after barricading himself in garage for 3 hours

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities trying to arrest a wanted man were on the scene for three hours after the suspect barricaded himself in a residence.
The sheriff’s office said it began Tuesday night at 8:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Pinewood SE. when the man was seen in a detached garage on the property.
The suspect, identified as Matthew Miller, 44, of Rochester, barricaded himself in the garage and refused to exit.
At one point, deputies released less lethal pepper ball ammo into the attic. The man still refused to leave and stated he would start a fire before he came out.
Miller is facing additional charges of obstructing the legal process and interfering with police.
He was not arrested at the scene and police say they left to avoid escalating the situation.