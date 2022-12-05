Sheriff's Office: Jailed man starts fire with paperclip, damages area at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 45-year-old man already in custody started a fire in the jail using a paper clip before breaking sprinkler heads and a plexiglass window.
Devon Sackett, 45, is facing charges of first-degree damage to property and potentially third-degree arson after the incident Friday night.
The sheriff’s office said he was in a cell when he used a paperclip to start a fire in the intake unit.
Shortly after, he was taken into the booking area where he broke a sprinkler head before using that to break a plexiglass window.