 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheriff's Office: Jailed man starts fire with paperclip, damages area at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center

  • Updated
  • 0
Devon Sackett

Devon Sackett

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. -  A 45-year-old man already in custody started a fire in the jail using a paper clip before breaking sprinkler heads and a plexiglass window.

Devon Sackett, 45, is facing charges of first-degree damage to property and potentially third-degree arson after the incident Friday night.

The sheriff’s office said he was in a cell when he used a paperclip to start a fire in the intake unit.

Shortly after, he was taken into the booking area where he broke a sprinkler head before using that to break a plexiglass window.

 

Recommended for you