Sheriff's Office: Dog in SE Minnesota dies from ingesting antifreeze; no arrests made

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A dog has died after ingesting antifreeze, and authorities in Olmsted County say an investigation has concluded but no arrests have been made.
The dog owners said their 8-month-old pit bull started having changes in behavior on Sunday and was taken to the vet.
The dog later died and blood samples determined the dog had ingested antifreeze.
The family, which lives in the 2200 block of Mockingbird Pl. NW in Stewartville, believes the dog was poisoned and said they had been told by neighbors that someone in the neighborhood had done this before.
However, authorities were not able to make any arrests but they are asking anyone with additional information to contact them. The family of the dog said they do not have any antifreeze on the property.