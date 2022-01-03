Sheriff: Rochester man, 63, fires multiple shots with rifle at hunters

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - What started with a group of people hunting for pheasants ended with a confrontation where a man shot a rifle at hunters.
The sheriff’s office said it happened on New Year’s Day in the 31000 block of County Rd. 67. The three victims were hunting pheasants when a woman yelled and began swearing at them to leave.
One of the victims hollered “Happy New Year’s” before they left.
A short time later, a man in a truck rapidly approached the victim’s vehicle before he passed them and blocked the road.
When the victim attempted to get away, the man fired several shots at the vehicle. The suspect, later identified as Paul Reichel, 63, of Rochester, then attempted to chase down the victims again before more shots were fired.
During an interview, Reichel admitted to shooting at the three men. He is facing charges of drive-by shooting, three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless discharge and reckless driving.