Several pounds of cocaine, meth and marijuana seized at Rochester hotel

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Several pounds of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana were seized during the execution of a search warrant last week.
Officers located the narcotics at a hotel in northwest Rochester on Sept. 22.
The following people were arrested:
Coby McKinley, age 29 from Red Wing, and Venus Melendez, age 41 from Red Wing, both face charges of first degree controlled substance sale, first degree controlled substance possession and third degree controlled substance sale.
“These sizable seizures illustrate our Criminal Interdiction Unit’s commitment to removing drugs from our community. As an agency, we also strive to educate those suffering from addiction about diversion and treatment options,” shares Police Chief Jim Franklin.