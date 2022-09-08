Semi driver hurt in crash at Highway 63 and Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A semi driver is hospitalized after crashing on a highway off ramp in Olmsted County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Anthony Mark Lodermeier, 63 of Goodhue, was taking the ramp from northbound Highway 63 to northbound Highway 52 when his semi overturned. Lodermeier was hauling a tranker trailer at the time of the accident.
He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
The Rochester police and fire departments assisted at the scene of this crash, which happened around 11:51 am.
Previous story below
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The Highway 63 ramp to Highway 52 in Rochester is blocked by an overturned semi.
The Minnesota DOT is asking the public to seek alternate routes.
The driver of the semi was taken to St. Marys for non-life-threatening injuries. Crews are hoping to have the accident cleared by later this afternoon.