Second prison sentence for Rochester murder of Garad Roble

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another man is going to prison for the murder of Garad Roble.
Muhidin Omar Abukar, 33 of Rochester, was ordered Thursday to spend 13 years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for two years and 337 days already served. Abukar pleaded guilty on May 16 to second-degree murder for the March 2019 shooting death of Roble.
Abukar had been accused of driving Roble and Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman of Rochester to a rural area south of Rochester on March 5, 2019. That’s where Iman shot Roble to death. Abukar then dropped Iman off and threw the murder weapon off the Elton Hill bridge.
Iman was sentenced on June 2 to 27 years and two months in prison for pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
This is Abukar’s second murder conviction. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2010 for the shooting death of Ryan Alan Nissalke. Court information indicates Abukar was paroled for that crime in December 2018.