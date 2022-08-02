SE Minnesota to get $689M for new transmission lines to expand electric grid

The Mid-Continent Independent System Operator approved a $2B investment in new transmission lines in Minnesota to expand the electric grid, including $689M that involves southeastern Minnesota.
“This investment in our electric grid keeps Minnesota on the path to have reliable and affordable energy into the future. We are expanding critical energy infrastructure, creating jobs and building resilient communities,” said Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold. “Building these transmission lines will allow Minnesota’s transition to clean energy to continue, so Minnesota is powered by homegrown energy rather than by imported fossil fuels.”
Dave Geschwind, CEO of the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency (SMMPA), said, “The MISO plan supports the transition of SMMPA and other upper-Midwest utilities to a more carbon-free resource mix. SMMPA is proud to have been part of the original CapX2020 transmission projects that serve as the foundation for this new expansion, and we look forward to working again with our utility partners in the region on these new projects.”
In northern Iowa, the company announced a $755M plan in parts of northern Iowa that includes Webster-Franklin-Marshalltown.
You can see the plan below:
MISO’s transmission plan report outlines these projects in Minnesota:
Project Description Estimated Cost
Big Stone South-Alexandria-Cassie’s Crossing $574 million
Iron Range-Benton County-Cassie’s Crossing $970 million
Wilmarth-North Rochester-Tremval $689 million
TOTAL ESTIMATE $2.23 billion