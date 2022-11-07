SE Minnesota man arrested after firing gun near children

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 28-year-old man was arrested after firing a gun in the vicinity of children early Saturday morning.
Police said Demonterious Jackson was in the 900 block of 1st St. SE. with a woman and her three kids (5, 9 and 13), who were asleep at the time.
Following an argument, the woman ran to a neighbor’s house to call the police at around 3 a.m. when she heard gunshots.
A perimeter was set up around the home and Jackson was taken into custody. Shell casings were found near the front steps and a search warrant found a 380 handgun, magazines, ammo and 44 grams of cocaine.
Police believe the children may have slept through the incident.