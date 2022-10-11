Salvation Army to host winter outerwear distribution event on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Salvation Army will be hosting a winter clothing distribution event on Wednesday starting at 8 a.m.
Rebecca Snapp, who is with the Salvation Army, said the nonprofit still needs winter outerwear for kids.
There are currently 107 winter coats for kids but Snapp said she hopes to double that number on Wednesday with the community's help.
"If it is the kind of thing where you have a functioning coat and it just does not fit a child in your life or it is just something you never wear and it sits in your closet every year. There are people in this community that could really use that and that would be the only coat they have this winter," Snapp said.
Snapp said donations can be brought to 20 1st Ave NE, which is also the building where the event will take place.
Donations will be accepted until 3 p.m., according to Snapp.