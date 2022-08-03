RST to receive nearly $1M from US Department of Transportation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester International Airport will receive nearly $1M from the US Department of Transportation to improve air service.
The department announced Wednesday that it will give out $16.9M in grants to help smaller communities, and that includes Rochester, which will receive $850,000.
“In so many of our nation’s smaller communities, local air service is crucial to residents’ lives and livelihoods,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We're proud to award these grants to help strengthen local air service in 25 smaller communities and help Americans across the country get to where they need to go more efficiently and affordably.”