RPT getting $4.3M in federal dollars for improvement projects

ROCHESTER. Minn. - $4,339,344 in U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) funding is going to improve Rochester’s bus system.
The DOT grant will be paired with a 20% local match to support Rochester Public Transit (RPT) projects starting in 2022 and continuing for the next three to four years.
RPT says about $1.6 million will be used to build a new park-and-ride facility at US Hwy 52 and 75th Street NW. The new surface lot with a capacity of 490 vehicles, 75th Street Park & Ride will be the first such facility owned by the City of Rochester. Construction is expected to begin this year.
Roughly $2 million will be invested in bus stops and rider information systems. RPT says there is already a multi-year project underway to improve hundreds of bus stops around Rochester. 55 shelters that are at or near the end of their useful life will be replaced. RPT says it will also address a list of 186 priority bus stops that need improvements to comply with provisions in the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“Improving the overall passenger experience is a priority for RPT” says Transit and Parking Systems Manager Ia Xiong. “This grant will provide a big boost to a program we started last year to improve the condition and accessibility of RPT’s over 700 bus stops. Now we have the funding to take action on those we have identified as a priority.”
In addition, DOT money will be spent on improved signage, benches, waste receptacles, and improved digital rider information systems at key locations.
“We are very excited for our city colleagues about this grant opportunity,” says Destination Medical Center Executive Direct Patrick Seeb. “It aligns well with DMC goals for improving the transit experience in our community. This investment will directly enhance the experience for our commuters and strengthen Rochester’s transit system, its options and accessibility that bring people in, out and around the downtown area”