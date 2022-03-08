RPT equipped to take on more riders as gas prices continue to increase

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gas prices continue to rise. AAA reported that the average price for a gallon of gas in Minnesota right now is $3.77 - and even higher in Rochester, sitting just one cent under $4.00.
Nick Lemmer with Rochester Public Transit said he has seen a slow and steady increase in ridership in recent months.
He's crediting this to remote working policies changing and economics - which we are seeing rise the cost of living for a lot more than just fuel.
RPT is letting people know if they want to cut back on some everyday expenses, public transportation is ready for them.
"Times like this - we know that the average family spends as much as 16 cents of every dollar on transportation," said Lemmer. "And when the costs of everything tends to go up, people need a place to save a little money, and transportation is a way for folks to save money. And we like to be able to provide a cost effective, reliable alternative for those who need it at this time."
And with long-term, federal contracts and grant agreements in place, public transit doesn't plan on getting hit too hard in this gas spike.
"I mean we do feel the hit like everybody else, we do feel prices increase - our costs do go up. But with how we've structured our financing, we are better able to absorb that. So we have no concerns of needing to cup back service and we have capacity to accept new riders if they would need to find an alternative to owning or fueling a personal vehicle," said Lemmer.
He adds that RPT knows that a lot of people commute to the Med City from surrounding areas, so they also offer "Park and Ride" - a resource where people outside of Rochester can park their car -- or take other public transportation to -- and hitch a ride with Rochester buses into the city.
You can find out more RPT services, here.