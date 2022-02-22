RPS works to address student conduct issues through listening

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public School leaders are discussing ways to curb troubling student conduct.
The district's Secondary School Student Safety Initiative (4S) was implemented last November in response to a small group of middle and high schoolers regularly resisting adult authority after returning from distance learning. Their behavior ranged from refusal to go to class, to verbal abuse of staff, with data suggesting there was an increase in physical fights at the time.
A major component of the 4S initiative is to listen to regularly-disciplined students in order to understand the issues influencing their behavior. One way RPS is doing so is through its Perspectives Project, which sees students take part in small group discussions about their experiences in school.
So far, these conversations have taken place at multiple middle schools, and will extend to high schools in the coming months. RPS Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Will Ruffin II has been leading the Perspectives Project, and says it's already collected plenty of valuable insight from students.
"It hurt my heart to hear some of the students say that they didn't have a single adult that they felt comfortable talking to. So to me, that lends to the sense of belonging. What are we doing or not doing for that student that makes this space uncomfortable, make them not want to share something?"
Sessions conducted through the Perspectives Project are recorded, and will be analyzed by researchers to identify recurring themes. Ruffin II adds one question asked by students during every session is "when are you coming back?"
Focus group-style conversations are also taking place with RPS staff members as part of the Perspectives Project. Findings will be presented to the school board later this spring.