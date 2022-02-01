RPS weighs budget cuts ahead of projected $23 million deficit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City public school leaders are looking to cut spending as the district faces a $23 million deficit for next school year.
The projected deficit has been on the district's radar over the past few years, during which time federal COVID funds and unfilled positions helped balance its bottom line. But with deficits now expected to impact next school year and beyond, Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel is proposing a three-year plan to restore structural balance to RPS budgets.
"I know that it's always painful," Dr. Pekel told KIMT. "The critical thing is you have to be guided by your values, you have to put what is best for kids at the core, but you also can't kick it down the road."
RPS says it will make up part of the shortfall through so-called "accounting shifts," which include the use of $9.3 million worth of federal COVID-19 funds, $4.3 million from a district savings account, and facility lease terminations that won't impact current employees or student opportunities.
However $7 million worth of reductions still need to be made ahead of next fall, Dr. Pekel says, which could include elimination of unfilled positions, as well as cuts to administrative and clerical staff.
"All of those are really, really difficult, but none of them are directly at the classroom or building level so that I'm confident we could maintain the quality of both our educational services and also, frankly, the really critical work that we do to ensure student safety," said Dr. Pekel.
"I recommended to the school board that right now, we make a significant reduction in costs for the next school year, even though frankly, we might have deferred the pain another year down the road. I don't think that's the responsible thing to do, because the earlier we make the cuts, the lower the total amount that you have to cut is going to be."
Going forward, RPS will need to be creative and resourceful when it comes to budgeting, Dr. Pekel maintains. That may mean deeper cuts for the school year after next.
"The reductions that we would make in the second year of this proposed plan, unfortunately, would likely have a more direct impact on students in the classroom. But we're intentionally deferring that to the following school year in order to give us time to do everything we can to mitigate it, and hopefully to raise resources from other sources," Dr. Pekel said.
RPS is also considering proposing a voter referendum asking Med City residents to provide additional support to the district.
"Were Rochester to move from where we are, which is a comparatively low level of investment in our schools, through a referendum, to where the communities that provide the most support to their schools are, like a Minnetonka, it could be up to $20 million a year in that operating referendum." Dr. Pekel continued, "another option, though, is not to go for operating support, but actually to go for technology support or additional capital investments."
The good news is Rochester is a growing community, Dr. Pekel says, and expected growth in enrollment should also help the district's bottom line.
"This is a community where we project enrollment will significantly increase over time, and we built some new schools for that. The problem is enrollment doesn't leap up in one year, and so there's a process of gradually filling those new schools with new students, because enrollment is rising. And so there's every reason for huge optimism about Rochester Public Schools, but we have a structural deficit that we really need to grapple with, frankly, starting now."
The district is seeking community input on its budget reduction plan for next year through an online survey you can find by following this link. The Rochester Public School Board will vote on an overall budget strategy, including budget reductions for next school year, at its meeting on February 8th.