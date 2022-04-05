RPS to launch "C.E.R.T. Junior" Program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is starting up a new community partnership aimed at keeping students out of trouble.
The district implemented its Secondary Student Safety Strategy last November in response to staff members reporting increased fighting, as well as "small but significant" groups of students regularly defying adult authority. RPS has since taken several steps to curb troubling conduct, including listening sessions with disciplined students and action plans for each school building.
We're now learning about a new effort coming into the fold, with Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel sharing RPS will partner with Rochester's Community Engagement Response Team to launch a "CERT Junior" program at Willow Creek Middle School and Mayo High School.
"This is going to be bringing a really dynamic group of community leaders in to work with some of our students on youth engagement and youth leadership as yet another piece of the puzzle. That will be happening this spring, and if, as I hope and expect it will be, it is successful, then that's something that we could look at expanding next year," Dr. Pekel said Tuesday evening.
As for its long-term secondary safety plan, the district is continuing to collect feedback on disciplinary practices from students and staff to develop new comprehensive strategies to be implemented next school year. The Rochester Public School Board will review disciplinary data from the 2021-2022 school year at its next meeting on April 19th.