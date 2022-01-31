RPS students return to the classroom after two weeks of remote learning

ROCHESTER, Minn.- After learning remotely for two weeks, RPS students and staff are back in the classroom.
They've been learning and teaching at home for the past two weeks.
The district made that decision, blaming staffing shortages because of a surge in Omicron cases.
Parents including Kate Bruee are glad her children are back in the classroom.
"I'm very excited that they're back in school. They've had enough time at home and they need to get out and see teachers and kids in person."
Today the sidewalk outside John Adams Middle School was busy with foot traffic again as students left school for dismissal. Joining the pick up line was Jeremiah Okello. Okello has mixed feelings about his sister being back to in-person learning.
"My sister got sent home before the shut down and stuff. She got sent home four times so I don't know if she's gonna get sent home again," says Okello.
Earlier this month, RPS interim superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel disclosed in a letter that 50 percent of the school buildings were experiencing significant staff shortages. Just like parents, students including Naidira Hodzic are happy to be learning in-person again.
"I just found it weird. I don't like the remote learning because I get to distracted by my phone ," Hodzic tells KIMT News 3.
According to the RPS COVID-19 Dashboard over 200 students and 85 staff tested positive for Covid-19 January 17th-23.
At this point, the district has no plans to return to distance learning anytime soon.