...Bitter Wind Chills This Morning Over Northern Iowa...Expanding
Across Iowa Tonight into Thursday Morning...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees with gusty
winds will create wind chill values less than 20 below zero
through much of today over northern Iowa. In addition this
morning, the winds may also create shallow blowing and drifting
snow in open, rural areas, which could cause slick spots on
roadways. While winds will diminish, the bitter cold air will
expand across the state tonight into Thursday morning creating
hazardous to dangerous wind chills. An additional bitter cold
night is also forecast into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below to
25 below zero through this afternoon and around 30 below zero
Thursday morning.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, particularly
Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This morning, shallow blowing and drifting
snow will be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may
create slick spots on roadways. On Friday morning, wind chills
will be similar to Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

RPS students protest plans to remove a blue heron nesting site

  Updated
  • 0

RPS students protest Rookery destruction

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Students from Rochester Public Schools protested outside the Olmsted County government center on Tuesday over a housing developers proposed plans that would destroy a blue heron nesting site or rookery. 

More than 30 to 40 students and other community members stood at the perimeter of the county building with signs that decried the county and Rochester Township Board's approval of a general development plan (GDP). 

George Faseemo is a senior at John Marshall High School and said elected officials who do not listen to their constituents are pointless. 

"Honestly that means they are pointless. I mean the entire point of elected officials and the point of electing them is that we are choosing them, so as soon as they get to those positions they stop listening to us, then the entire election process is pointless," Faseemo said. 

The housing developer Pavillion Estates is seeking to purchase 30 acres of land from Steve Connelly that would create 10 new housing properties. 

At the November Rochester Township meeting, the board recognized that the amended GDP would destroy a portion of the blue heron's nesting site. 

