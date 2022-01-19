RPS students protest plans to remove a blue heron nesting site

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Students from Rochester Public Schools protested outside the Olmsted County government center on Tuesday over a housing developers proposed plans that would destroy a blue heron nesting site or rookery.
More than 30 to 40 students and other community members stood at the perimeter of the county building with signs that decried the county and Rochester Township Board's approval of a general development plan (GDP).
George Faseemo is a senior at John Marshall High School and said elected officials who do not listen to their constituents are pointless.
"Honestly that means they are pointless. I mean the entire point of elected officials and the point of electing them is that we are choosing them, so as soon as they get to those positions they stop listening to us, then the entire election process is pointless," Faseemo said.
The housing developer Pavillion Estates is seeking to purchase 30 acres of land from Steve Connelly that would create 10 new housing properties.
At the November Rochester Township meeting, the board recognized that the amended GDP would destroy a portion of the blue heron's nesting site.