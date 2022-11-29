 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today...

.An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow to northwest
Iowa with a wintry mix into parts of central Iowa including snow
and light freezing precipitation. Strong northwest winds will
develop today as well with gusts of 30 to 45 mph possible. Blowing
snow and hazardous travel is anticipated, especially over
northern and northwest Iowa through the evening hours. Elsewhere,
light rain will change to a frozen mix farther south resulting in
some travel impacts by the evening commute, including over the Des
Moines metro area.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches northwest and up to 2 inches elsewhere along
with some ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

RPS makes several weather-related announcements

  • Updated
  • 0
Rochester Public Schools New.jpg

The following programs and activities are canceled today for Rochester Public Schools. 

  • Elementary After School Academy (ASA) is canceled.

  • Middle School After School is canceled.

  • There will be no evening Activity Bus routes.

  • Early Childhood Family Education (PAIIR) is canceled.

  • ALC Night School is canceled. There will be no supper meal service at ALC.

  • Community Education after-school and evening enrichment programs (preschool, youth, adult, and adults with exceptional abilities) are canceled. There will be no supper meal service at John Adams.

At this time, there is no change to: 

  • School Age Child Care (SACC).

  • High school athletics and activities.

  • Community Facility Reservations.

  • Hawthorne Adult Learning.

  • Supper Meal services will continue at John Marshall, Franklin, and Gage.

Please note that bus routes at the end of the school day may be delayed due to the weather.

Recommended for you