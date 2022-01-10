RPS looking for input from community as it plans for the future.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is in the middle of developing a full strategic plan. It began in September 2021 and will wrap up in April. The plan will be a roadmap for the district through 2025.
Right now, RPS is looking for input from staff, families, and the community pertaining to three goals: access and equity, student achievement, and accountability. Surveys were sent to staff and RPS families via email. Other community members can click here to fill it out.
Work groups have already been diving into discussion and the community survey is the next step in the process.
One of the biggest issues affecting RPS students currently is the impact of COVID-19 on education.
"If this plan is so complex that you need to take an afternoon off to try and understand it, we've defeated the purpose. It has to be simplicity that can withstand complexity that has got lots of initiatives and strategies but that we can look at it and say to the citizens of Rochester, here's where we're headed and here's our strategy for getting there," explains interim superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel.
RPS expects to have a working draft of this plan sometime in February. Multi-tiered systems of support, building pathways in the secondary schools beyond high school and into careers, and using data and research to drive decision-making are just three of the possible strategies Dr. Pekel foresees coming out of this plan.
The plan is to have a completed strategy in front of the school board for a vote in June.