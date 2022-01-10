RPS faces a shortage of bus drivers, asks families for help

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is experiencing a shortage of bus drivers and it may impact students and families.
RPS released a statement saying there's a shortfall of drivers and while they're able to operate all the bus and van routes for now that may change down the line.
The district says it will continue to use the Skylert message system with emails, tests, and calls regarding late van and buses or changes in the schedule.
Families should be aware van and bus route times may be altered and there could be delays in pick-up and drop=off times.
First Student locations manager Jon Goetz says due to COVID-19 substitute drivers and maintenance staff have stepped in to drive students.
Goetz said, "In the afternoon we have 131 routes and we're about 12 drivers short but I've got about 8 spare drivers so people shouldn't panic. Then we have like 6 office staff that can drive and 3 mechanics that can drive."
Parents and caregivers are asked to call or email RPS if your not using a transportation service but are assigned a route to help make it easier to coordinate drivers.
You can contact RPS through email at transportation@rochesterschools.org or call the district at (507) 328-4260.
First Student is also hiring - if you're interested you could get a $3,000 bonus and ear more than $20 an hour.