RPS announces Dakota Middle School mascot

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools has announced the mascot for the district's new Dakota Middle School.
When the building opens this fall, students will be known as The Bison, an important symbol in the culture and traditions of the Dakota people. The school is situated on ancestral land of the Dakota, and the decision was made entirely by Native American families in the RPS community.
Family and Community Engagement Coordinator Julie Ruzek says part of the work ahead will be making sure people understand the meaning behind the bison.
"Beyond the logo, it's really now working with the staff, the students, the families about the cultural significance of the bison, working on not inappropriately using the mascot," Ruzek said. "Sometimes, especially with Native American cultures, there has been significant misuse of mascots."
51% of RPS Native American families voted for bison to be Dakota Middle's new mascot, while 49% voted for "stars" to be the school's symbol. Because the vote was so close, RPS staff says artwork surrounding the mascot could incorporate stars as well.
While a rendering of the mascot has yet to be drawn up, the district is working to find a Native American artist to do so.